Remains of Alaska Native student buried at Pennsylvania boarding school will return to Pribilofs

The remains of an Alaska Native student buried more than 100 years ago at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania will return to Alaska.

Beginning June 19, the U.S Army started the process to return the remains of 10 Native students buried at the Carlisle school.

According to a U.S. Army news release, nine students are from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and one student — Sophia Tetoff — is identified as an Alaskan Aleut.

Sophia entered the school on June 26, 1901, and died there May 6, 1906. According to WITF, a public radio station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — Sophia’s remains will be returned to Saint Paul Island, Alaska.

The Carlisle boarding school operated from 1879 to 1918. The site continues to be part of the U.S. Army War College.