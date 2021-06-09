KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, June 9, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed a bill into law protecting an Unangax cemetery in Funter Bay on Tuesday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.
  • This weekend, Sitkans gathered in memory of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week on the grounds of a former residential school in Canada.
  • During the drought in Southeast Alaska a few years ago, a small insect called a sawfly ate the needles off of about a half-million acres of hemlock trees in the Tongass National Forest.
  • The Juneau School District Board of Education passed a slight change to graduation requirements last night.
