Newscast – Tuesday, June 8, 2021

In this newscast:
- The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska launched a community and behavioral health division this spring.
- As summer fishing seasons gear up and get started, Wrangell community groups gathered at the Wrangell Mariners’ Memorial to wish safety to anyone on the water, and remember those who have lost their lives at sea.
- Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Monday blaming Lisa Murkowski for the Biden administration’s decision to suspend action on drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
- An agreement between an Alaska Native village corporation and conservationists would restrict development on lands in the Bristol Bay region where a mine developer has proposed a road.