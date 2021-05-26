Newscast – Wednesday, May 26, 2021

In this newscast:
- A bill protecting the graves of Unangax̂ people forced to live in internment camps in Funter Bay passed the Alaska Legislature on May 17 and now awaits Gov. Dunleavy’s signature.
- Three years ago, Alaska lawmakers passed a bill that established the maximum amount that could be sustainably spent from the Permanent Fund each year, now a new debate pits short-term needs against residents’ long-term interests.
- The Southeast Alaska community of Metlakatla is facing its worst COVID-19 outbreak to date.