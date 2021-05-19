KTOO

Crime & Courts | Health | State Government

Cyberattack forces shutdown of some Alaska health department online services

by

The Alaska Psychiatric Institute in Anchorage. (Photo courtesy of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)
The Alaska Psychiatric Institute in Anchorage. An online count of available beds at mental health providers was taken down after the malware attack. (Photo courtesy Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services’ website suffered a malware attack Monday night, impacting some online services.

Services like vital records, a background check system and a count of available beds at mental health providers were taken down in response to the attack, according to a statement from the department Tuesday evening.

Alaskans can still schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, and the COVID-19 information dashboard is still up because those services are hosted by outside sources, said the department.

It’s not clear yet whether any personal or confidential information was compromised, said the department.

It’s the second such attack on a state agency identified in the past several weeks.

The state’s court system was targeted at the end of April, forcing it to shut down its website.

The health department says it’s not clear if the attacks are related. Also, it said, it doesn’t yet know who was behind the attack or how long its website will be down.

Alaska residents can still get help with any impacted services by phone.

Read next

Sen. Tom Begich, D-Anchorage, speaks in favor of Senate Bill 10 on May 17, 2021, in the Senate chamber of the Alaska State Capitol. The bill would pay tuition for Alaskans who were employed as essential workers or laid off at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (KTOO 360TV screen capture)

Alaska Senate passes bill to pay for Alaska's essential and laid-off workers to attend college

The measure would provide up to grants through 2024 for students to attend Alaska colleges or postsecondary programs.

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

The governor's disaster declaration opens up resources to Buckland, a village in Northwest Alaska.

Alaska Senate president lays out different timeline from governor on budget, permanent fund changes

House Speaker Stutes also says it would be a challenge to pass PFD plan before considering how to pay for it.