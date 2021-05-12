Newscast – Wednesday, May 12, 2021

In this newscast:
- The small cruise ship season has started in Juneau and the visitor industry is gearing up for it — though it’s not clear how many people are coming.
- The Admiralty Island village of Angoon has received nearly $2 million in federal funding to build a visitor center.
- The proposal to tamp down on the sale and use of fireworks in Juneau is headed to a public hearing and final vote.
- Authorities in Ketchikan have for the first time raised the community’s pandemic risk level to its highest mark.