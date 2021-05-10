Monday May 10th:  State Museum’s “Spirit Wraps Around You” exhibit opens. Alaska Theater holds readings for two new Alaskan plays. Running towards your seventies — advice and inspiration from Mac, Kim and Peter Metcalfe on staying active.

An exhibit, 30 years in the making, opened this weekend at the Alaska State Museum.

On this Monday’s Juneau Afternoon, what makes the “Spirit Wraps Around You” collection of Northwest Coast Native weaving a once-in-a-lifetime experience.Also:

Two Alaskan playwrights share their new work.

And the Metcalfe family of Juneau: Inspiration and advice from Kim, Peter and Mac Metcalfe, the oldest of nine kids, who refuse to let age stop them from running and walking.

Sheli DeLaney hosts today’s show, which airs live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.