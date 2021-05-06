Friday, May 6th: Zuill Bailey Juneau Jazz and Classics preview. Summer tourism outlook. Juneau Audubon Society’s Bird-a-Thon.

Think of this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon as a sampler tray for the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival, with Zuill Bailey on hand to give you a taste of what’s on the menu.
Of course his cello concerts will be one of the main courses – along with performances from a Grammy-winning guitarist. A few surprises to tell you about. Some of the locations for the in-person events are not your typical concert venues, but sure to delight.
Also on Friday’s show:
- Why independent travelers are more important than ever for this upcoming tourism season.
- Music from nature. Where you can go to see and hear the Juneau Audubon Society’s “birds of the week.
Join Rhonda McBride for Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.