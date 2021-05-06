Friday, May 6th: Zuill Bailey Juneau Jazz and Classics preview. Summer tourism outlook. Juneau Audubon Society’s Bird-a-Thon.

Think of this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon as a sampler tray for the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival, with Zuill Bailey on hand to give you a taste of what’s on the menu.

Of course his cello concerts will be one of the main courses – along with performances from a Grammy-winning guitarist. A few surprises to tell you about. Some of the locations for the in-person events are not your typical concert venues, but sure to delight.

Also on Friday’s show:

Why independent travelers are more important than ever for this upcoming tourism season.

Music from nature. Where you can go to see and hear the Juneau Audubon Society’s “birds of the week.

Join Rhonda McBride for Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.