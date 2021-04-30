Friday, April 30th: UAS honors Pauline Kookesh Duncan and Gordon Jackson.  SEARHC Women’s Conference and Move for a Cause. Bird watching on the Eagle Beach Hiking Trail.

From the time she was a small child, Pauline Kookesh Duncan always wanted to be a teacher. But she had no idea she she would grow up to pioneer children’s books and teaching materials using the Tlingit language and culture.

Gordon Jackson’s dream was to be a high school basketball coach — and while that didn’t happen, he was team player for a number of Alaska Native causes.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll celebrate the honors bestowed upon them by the University of Alaska Southeast – Duncan’s honorary Doctorate of Education and Jackson’s award for meritorious service.

Also on today’s show, the ROAR women’s conference and the “Move for a Cause” fitness program.

And something for you bird watchers: what you can see at the Eagle Beach Hiking Trail.

