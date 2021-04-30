KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Friday, April 30th: UAS honors Pauline Kookesh Duncan and Gordon Jackson.  SEARHC Women’s Conference and Move for a Cause. Bird watching on the Eagle Beach Hiking Trail.

Paulin Kookesh Duncan not only taught students but incorporated Tlingit language and culture into the classroom. She wrote books with traditional Tlingit stories and developed teaching materials that weren’t available at the time.

From the time she was a small child, Pauline Kookesh Duncan always wanted to be a teacher. But she had no idea she she would grow up to pioneer children’s books and teaching materials using the Tlingit language and culture.

From tribal to Native corporation leadership roles, to heading up non profits, Gordon Jackson has won a lot of hats in a long career of public service.

Gordon Jackson’s dream was to be a high school basketball coach — and while that didn’t happen, he was team player for a number of Alaska Native causes.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll celebrate the honors bestowed upon them by the University of Alaska Southeast – Duncan’s honorary Doctorate of Education and Jackson’s award for meritorious service.

  • Also on today’s show, the ROAR women’s conference and the “Move for a Cause” fitness program.
  • And something for you bird watchers: what you can see at the Eagle Beach Hiking Trail.

