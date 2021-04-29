Thursday, April 29th.  MoHagani Magnetek: In search of authenticity

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, another culture rich conversation from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

MC MoHagani Magnetek (pronounced: Muh-HAWG’-gun-knee Magnetic) talks with Christina Michelle about her struggles as a Black woman on a transgender journey — in search for her authentic self — through her poetry and well, like the name says, through her “magnetic” personality.

You can listen live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.