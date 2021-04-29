KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Thursday, April 29th.  MoHagani Magnetek: In search of authenticity

by

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, another culture rich conversation from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

MC MoHagani Magnetek, an aspiring emcee, novelist and poet, who says she likes her rhymes to explode on impact.

MC MoHagani Magnetek  (pronounced: Muh-HAWG’-gun-knee  Magnetic) talks with Christina Michelle about her struggles as a Black woman on a transgender journey — in search for her authentic self —  through her poetry and well, like the name says, through her “magnetic” personality.

You can listen live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 