Newscast – Tuesday, April 27, 2021

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly relaxes COVID-19 community restrictions and travel mandates,
- the CDC now recommends pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine,
- the state agrees to pay a former Arts Council employee $85,000 who lost her job for making negative comments about the governor on social media,
- an Alaskan wins an EPA grant to develop an idea to turn plastic ocean debris into lumber,
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings offers $1 million to the City and Borough of Sitka with no strings attached, and
- an Alaskan wins a $2.1 million slot machine jackpot in Las Vegas.