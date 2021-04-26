KTOO

Newscast – Monday, April 26, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Juneau officials log three more COVID-19 cases,
  • demand for the COVID-19 vaccine falls off in Juneau,
  • the ferry Matanuska gets held up in Ketchikan after an engine issue and more crew test positive for COVID-19,
  • state officials plan to use federal pandemic relief money to keep the Alaska Marine Highway System going,
  • the U.S. Census Bureau releases the total count of Alaskans,
  • and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs a bill banning the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools there.