Newscast – Monday, April 26, 2021

In this newscast:
- Juneau officials log three more COVID-19 cases,
- demand for the COVID-19 vaccine falls off in Juneau,
- the ferry Matanuska gets held up in Ketchikan after an engine issue and more crew test positive for COVID-19,
- state officials plan to use federal pandemic relief money to keep the Alaska Marine Highway System going,
- the U.S. Census Bureau releases the total count of Alaskans,
- and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs a bill banning the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools there.