Newscast — Tuesday, April 13, 2021

In this newscast:
- State health officials are asking Alaska vaccine providers to follow federal recommendations to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines while researchers figure out the clotting risk.
- Southeast Alaska leaders and residents last week testified for restoration of state funding cuts and in some cases additional state money to make up for a loss of federal funding.
- Some activists in Juneau filed paperwork on Monday that could lead to local ballot questions in the fall asking voters to limit cruise ships’ access to the capital city.