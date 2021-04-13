Wednesday, April 13th: Nick Galanin’s new record contract. Childcare training. Wanted: Some “Hunger Heroes.”

When it comes to art and music, Nick Galanin says he’s in constant pursuit of freedom and vision, and whenever possible, taps into his Tlingit and Unangax heritage

On today’s Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Chandre Szafran talks with Galanin about his new record contract.

Also today:

Sometimes you have to grow your own. How two local organizations have teamed up to offer training and job opportunities for childcare providers. Guests: Blue Shibler and Sarah Dybdahl.

Why the Southeast Alaska Food Bank needs some “Hunger Heroes” to come to the rescue. Guests: Kara Tetley and Chris Schapp.

