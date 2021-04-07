Newscast — Wednesday, April 7, 2021

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Supreme Court rules unconstitutional a 2005 law that diminished or impaired state employees’ retirement benefits.
- In the roughly 100-person town of Tenakee Springs, the storm in December destroyed a bridge that provides vital access for a handful of residents.
- Members of the public who are barred from the state Capitol complex due to pandemic safety rules attended a social gathering with legislators in a complex building last week.
- Preliminary results show Assembly member Forrest Dunbar with a slight lead in the race for Anchorage mayor.