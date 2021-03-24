Newscast — Wednesday, March 24, 2021

In this newscast:
- Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy sent a letter to all legislators today saying the state should not return to having a disaster declaration.
- The federal government held its ground today against calls to roll back restrictions on cruise ship sailings.
- A measure in the state House would amend state law to officially recognize most Tribes of Alaska.
- An Alaska-based airman and the owners of a construction company face federal conspiracy, bribery and money laundering charges related to contracts awarded at two Alaska bases.
- Vaccine hesitancy and rates of COVID-19 spread in communities where Alaska prisons are located are hindering efforts to lift restrictions imposed during the pandemic at state Department of Corrections facilities.