Newscast — Tuesday, March 23, 2021

In this newscast:
- One small cruise company will require all its passengers and crew to be vaccinated before making any trips to Alaska this year.
- More than five weeks after Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s disaster declaration was allowed to expire, Dunleavy and some legislators disagree with other lawmakers over whether to bring it back.
- A witness who spoke with Andy Teuber before his helicopter went missing earlier this month told federal investigators that the tribal health executive was distracted and not himself.
- Alaska-based telecommunications firm GCI plans to move its customer call center to the Philippines.
- Petersburg will bring back some form of the Little Norway Festival this year although it’s expected to look a little different in a COVID-19 world.