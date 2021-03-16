KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast — Tuesday, March 16, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • FBI agents arrested a Wasilla man this morning on federal charges he participated in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.
  • The municipality of Skagway hired a private catamaran on Tuesday to replace this week’s canceled state ferry sailing between Juneau, Haines and Skagway.
  • Even though they can get a COVID-19 vaccine, many Alaskan women are wrestling with the question of whether or not they should.
  • Alaska’s state government is forecast to receive nearly $800 million more in revenue over this year and next year than was projected last fall.
Membership contributions power every program, conversation, and story you hear on KTOO, KRNN, and KXLL. Donate today!