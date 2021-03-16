Newscast — Tuesday, March 16, 2021

In this newscast:
- FBI agents arrested a Wasilla man this morning on federal charges he participated in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.
- The municipality of Skagway hired a private catamaran on Tuesday to replace this week’s canceled state ferry sailing between Juneau, Haines and Skagway.
- Even though they can get a COVID-19 vaccine, many Alaskan women are wrestling with the question of whether or not they should.
- Alaska’s state government is forecast to receive nearly $800 million more in revenue over this year and next year than was projected last fall.