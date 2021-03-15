Monday: Former Lt. Governor Valerie Davidson takes on a new challenge

Valerie Davidson has been tapped as interim president of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, following the resignation and death of its previous chairman and president.

It’s not the first time Davidson has had to step into a new job to calm troubled waters. In Gov. Bill Walker’s administration, where she served as commissioner of health and social services, she became Lt. Governor after Byron Mallott’s resignation. Now she’s back in the healthcare arena in the midst of the pandemic.

On Monday’s Juneau Afternoon, Davidson will talk about the challenges ahead for one of state’s largest health providers.

Also, today:

On the ski trails of Juneau with Scott and Betsy Fischer. Why it’s been a winter to remember.

