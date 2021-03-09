KTOO

Newscast — Tuesday, March 9, 2021

  • Health officials are calling on Petersburg to maintain health precautions to get through the local COVID-19 outbreak.
  • Sitka Police are investigating a hit-and-run that culminated in a fatality early Monday morning.
  • A fire destroyed Chevak’s old school building, damaging power and sewer lines and destroying a community dream.
  • The federal government is extending the public comment period for a proposed critical haibtat for ringed and bearded seals.
  • At least 15 people told state health officials that they may have caught COVID-19 at a banquet last month that was attended by Alaska’s governor and multiple state legislators.