Newscast — Tuesday, March 9, 2021

In this newscast:
- Health officials are calling on Petersburg to maintain health precautions to get through the local COVID-19 outbreak.
- Sitka Police are investigating a hit-and-run that culminated in a fatality early Monday morning.
- A fire destroyed Chevak’s old school building, damaging power and sewer lines and destroying a community dream.
- The federal government is extending the public comment period for a proposed critical haibtat for ringed and bearded seals.
- At least 15 people told state health officials that they may have caught COVID-19 at a banquet last month that was attended by Alaska’s governor and multiple state legislators.