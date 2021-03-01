Newscast — Monday, March 1, 2021

In this newscast:
- Over the weekend, Juneau city officials warned of the potential for historic avalanches, prompting a voluntary evacuation of one downtown neighborhood.
- A dime-sized fragment of dog bone — more than ten-thousand years old — has given researchers new clues about how domesticated dogs first made their way to the Americas.
- Two close contacts of state Representative Mike Cronk and two other legislative staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Cronk tested positive on Wednesday.