KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • The entire Southeast Alaska panhandle will experience very cold temperatures this week, with wind chill warnings issued for upper Lynn Canal.
  • The parent company of the proposed Pebble Mine says it is cooperating with a federal grand jury investigation.
  • Inclusivity has always been an issue for scientific fields like paleogenomics — or the study of ancient DNA.
  • The United States and Russia have updated their plan for addressing pollutants across national boundaries in the Bering and Chukchi Seas.