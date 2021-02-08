Newscast – Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

In this newscast:
- The entire Southeast Alaska panhandle will experience very cold temperatures this week, with wind chill warnings issued for upper Lynn Canal.
- The parent company of the proposed Pebble Mine says it is cooperating with a federal grand jury investigation.
- Inclusivity has always been an issue for scientific fields like paleogenomics — or the study of ancient DNA.
- The United States and Russia have updated their plan for addressing pollutants across national boundaries in the Bering and Chukchi Seas.