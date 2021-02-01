Biologists find first cases of infectious bacteria in Southwest Alaska caribou herd

State biologists have found an unusual disease among caribou in Southwest Alaska. The disease is called brucellosis and is caused by the bacteria brucella. It can be lethal to caribou and can also lead to miscarriages.

The Department of Fish and Game recently detected cases in the Mulchatna Caribou herd. The biologists found a potential case a year ago.

Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen is a wildlife veterinarian for Fish and Game.

“This was the first time that we were having actual cases in the Mulchatna herd,” Beckman said. “It’s such a low level in caribou throughout Alaska that we don’t pick it up very often. Right now we know there’s an increase, ‘cause more caribou in the herd have brucella or are showing antibodies. ”

Biologists have detected those antibodies during routine sampling. They also found the bacteria in two dead caribou and have observed swollen knees and enlarged scrotums in others.

A common symptom of brucella in caribou is swelling in the knee, where most of the bacteria is stored. Brucellosis can cause a high fever, similar to the flu. Beckman says people can stay safe by handling raw meat carefully and cooking it properly.

“Freezing doesn’t kill the bacteria,” she said. “Smoking and drying is not extremely effective cause there can be some pathogens and parasites that survive those. So it’s really important to cook the meat to 160 degrees.”

After handling game meat, wash your hands thoroughly and clean utensils with hot soapy water.

Biologists typically find brucella in caribou herds to the northwestern Arctic, Teshekpuk and central Arctic. There are few samples of brucellosis in Mulchatna herds to determine if the disease is present. Beckman advises those who harvest Mulchatna caribou to report any signs of the disease to the state.