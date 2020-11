In honor of Veteran’s Day, Sherry Patterson and Christina Michelle Patterson of the Black Awareness Association are continuing their conversation with Black Veterans about their experiences serving in the military. Part one of this conversation aired Thursday, November 12.

That’s Thursday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.