In observance of Veteran’s Day, Sherry Patterson and Christina Michelle Patterson of the Black Awareness Association are talking with Black Veterans about their experiences serving in the military. The Juneau Black Awareness Association was honored to hear the stories of these Veterans who had also all been stationed in Alaska. Part one of this conversation airs Thursday, November 12, and Part two airs November 19.

That’s today, live on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.