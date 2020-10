Sheli DeLaney hosts on Friday, October 30.

On today’s show, we’ll hear about “Spirit of the Valley,” a new play by Frank Henry Kaash Katasse. Evening at Egan presenter Tania Lewis previews her talk about the rare and mysterious glacier bear, and Juneau Artists Gallery will preview their featured artist for November, Michelle Morrell.

That’s Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.