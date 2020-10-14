Newscast – Wednesday, October 14, 2020

In this newscast:
- State health officials reported that four more Alaskans died of COVID-19 recently.
- A staff member at Blatchley Middle School in Sitka has tested positive for coronavirus.
- Ravn Alaska says it could resume scheduled flights between Anchorage and Unalaska in two weeks.
- The final votes have been tallied for the municipal elections in Haines and Skagway.
- Officials say eligible Alaska residents receiving unemployment checks from the state are expected to get a $300 increase in weekly payments beginning next week.
- State transportation officials are holding a virtual meeting tonight to talk about safety improvements to the highway intersection near Juneau’s Fred Meyer.