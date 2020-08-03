Newscast – Monday, August 3, 2020

In this newscast:
- The University of Alaska Southeast has posted its pandemic plan for the upcoming semester.
- The traveling breast cancer screening unit that serves Southeast Alaska won’t be visiting small communities this year due to COVID-19.
- State representative Gary Knopp, who died in a plane crash Friday, become a pivotal legislator during his two terms.
- A new emergency order in Anchorage will stop indoor service at restaurants and breweries, restrict gathering sizes and require to work from home if possible to limit the spread of the virus.
- A marijuana business in Juneau could start allowing onsite cannabis consumption if given permit approval later this month, making it the first business in the city to do so.