Newscast — Wednesday, July 22, 2020

In this newscast:
- Seven Juneau residents have tested positive for COVID-19; Alaska has been added to travel advisory lists in three East Coast states because of the state’s rising case rate.
- Nine tribal governments in Southeast Alaska submitted a petition to the United States Department of Agriculture on Tuesday.
- During a time of year when weather conditions mean lots of clouds and rain in Juneau, seeing the NEOWISE comet is a tough game of chance.
- The mayor of Anchorage is limiting gathering sizes and the number of people allowed in bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in response to rising COVID-19 cases.
- A powerful earthquake off Alaska’s southern coast has jolted coastal communities and forced residents to briefly scramble for higher ground over fears of a tsunami.