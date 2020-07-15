KTOO

Newscast — Wednesday, July 15, 2020

  • The city of Ketchikan released a statement condemning racism and police brutality with pushback from the police department and members of the public.
  • Multimedia artist Sarah Campen was honored with a $7500 project award from the The Rasmuson Foundation’s 2020 Individual Artist Award program.
  • Pat Pitney is The University of Alaska system’s new interim president.
  • The city of Gustavus passed a mandate this week requiring that people wear masks or cloth face coverings when outside their homes.
  • Sitka will relocate a statute of a Russian colonist accused of enslaving Alaska Natives while the area was under Russian control two centuries ago.

