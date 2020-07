Friday, July 3, 2020

Juneau Afternoon will be taking the day off to observe the Fourth of July holiday. In its place, please enjoy back-to-back episodes of The Write Question from Montana Public Radio, featuring interviews with Alaskan writers Kristin Knight Pace and Jeremy Pataky.

This Much Country by Kristin Knight Pace (image courtesy of The Write Question, Montana Public Radio) Overwinter by Jeremy Pataky cover (image courtesy of The Write Question/Montana Public Radio)

Tune in at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org. Folk Alley airs on KRNN at 4:00 p.m.