Cruise Town, Season 2, Ep. 1: They’re Not Coming

This is season two of Cruise Town: The story of Juneau, Alaska, a town of 32,000 people, that — until the pandemic — was host to over a million cruise ship passengers every summer.

A lot about Juneau’s future is up in the air still, but one thing is certain now: more than a million cruise ship passengers will not be coming to town this summer. Local businesses are already struggling to get by without tourists. By next year, Juneau could look like a very different place. It all depends on how the industry, and the world, recovers from COVID-19 and its economic fallout.

On this episode Adelyn Baxter catches us up on the last 3 months. How did we get here — to the point where Alaska’s biggest tourism season ever just vanished?