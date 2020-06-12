UA president Jim Johnsen withdraws from Wisconsin job

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen says he’s withdrawing his name from consideration for President of the University of Wisconsin.

Earlier this month, the University of Wisconsin system announced Johnsen was the sole finalist for the top leadership position.

In a press release Friday morning, Johnsen wrote “After deep reflection as to where I am called to lead a university system through these challenging times, it is clear to me and my family that it is in Alaska.”

Johnsen says he has notified the search committee chair.