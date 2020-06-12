KTOO

Education | Interior | Juneau | Southcentral | University of Alaska

UA president Jim Johnsen withdraws from Wisconsin job

by

UA President Jim Johnsen (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)
UA President Jim Johnsen (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen says he’s withdrawing his name from consideration for President of the University of Wisconsin.

Earlier this month, the University of Wisconsin system announced Johnsen was the sole finalist for the top leadership position.

In a press release Friday morning, Johnsen wrote “After deep reflection as to where I am called to lead a university system through these challenging times, it is clear to me and my family that it is in Alaska.”

Johnsen says he has notified the search committee chair.

Reader Interactions

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you and your neighbors. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.
X