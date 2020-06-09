Zero-emission air-source heat pumps are trending in Juneau

Builders, homeowners and nonprofits are increasingly using air-source heat pumps to keep homes in Juneau warm.

Brenwynne Grigg oversees municipal permitting for heat pumps and she said there’s been a consistent increase in installations each year.

The systems are more energy efficient and cheaper to operate than oil burning furnaces and electric baseboards. And if they’re on AEL&P’s hydro-powered grid, their energy use won’t emit harmful greenhouse gases.

On a corner in a downtown Juneau neighborhood, Ray Lindoff has a green yard sign.

“… Anyway, they wanted us to put this up for a couple weeks … They want to advertise!” he said with a laugh.

The sign says, “Another home heated with renewable energy courtesy of Juneau Carbon Offset.” That’s a program of the nonprofit Renewable Juneau. The offset fund started collecting donations last summer.

Donors can use a calculator on their website that estimates the greenhouse gas emissions from common activities — like the miles put on a car, or flown on a jet — and what it would cost to offset them. The nonprofit uses those donations to replace oil-burning stoves and furnaces with air-source heat pumps for people with lower incomes.

Heat pumps work like refrigerators, taking heat from inside and transferring it outside to cool a house down. Or the other way around for heating.

“It’s like getting a new toy,” Lindoff said. “It even comes with a remote. It’s sitting there, looks nice … So basically, you can set it to heat and leave it alone. … If you put it on a different setting, if it gets too hot outside, it’ll kick on air conditioning by itself. … It’s awesome.”

Lindoff’s heat pump is the nonprofit’s seventh installation. The offset fund has enough money for a few more this year. Board member Andy Romanoff runs the offset fund as a volunteer and said so far, the feedback from converts has been good.

“Really, most are just kind of blown away by the warmth, by the quiet, by the dry air, by the heat, by the reduced bills, by the lack of smell,” Romanoff said.

He said some people feel really good about not using oil, which itself has traveled thousands of miles.

“We’re actually reducing our footprint. And that’s a huge thing for so many people,” he said.

Romanoff said he planned to scale up a lot this summer by marketing to climate-conscious tourists.

“Of course, that market doesn’t exist this year. And so it’s a huge loss for us. We’d set up quite a few pieces of our puzzle, our marketing puzzle to try and capture that market.”

Now he’s looking at 2021.

Renewable Juneau board member Kate Troll is a former Juneau Assembly member. She worked on a plan that set a city goal to reduce the community’s carbon emissions by 80% by 2045. She has some other ideas to scale up.

She said Renewable Juneau wants to get a certification that their offset program does what it claims. That might help them get more funding.

“Because many of the larger players, like, you know, Alaska Airlines or the cruise ships, they like to know that what we’ve created is indeed credible and does result in less carbon and there is tracing and tracking,” Troll said.

For now, the Tlingit and Haida Regional Housing Authority is a bigger player in home heat pump conversions in Southeast Alaska. The housing nonprofit mainly serves tribal members. Project Manager Lorraine DeAsis said, from Saxman to Juneau, it’s tallied 131 air-source heat pump conversions. Federal and state grants pay for their program.