Newscast — Tuesday, June 2, 2020

In this newscast:
- Tlingit and Haida President Richard Peterson reminds tribal citizens to report on the 2020 census or the tribe could see cuts in federal funding.
- Alaska Native organizations are proposing alternatives to the University of Alaska’s Board of Regents’ controversial option to merge UA Southeast with one of the other UA campuses.
- Residents in nursing homes and their families are coping with ongoing social distancing measures.
- The small town of Kodiak joined in the global Black Lives Matter protests with a small gathering of five community members.