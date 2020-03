Scott Burton hosts on Monday, March 30, 2020.

On Monday’s show, Sealaska Heritage Institute will preview its virtual First Friday. We’ll continue checking in with mental health care providers for healthy living tips in times of transition. Mayor Weldon and City Manager Watt will continue their daily updates. And we’ll play the latest Community Connection pieces.

Tune in Monday night at 7 p.m. for the re-broadcast of Mudrooms, Juneau’s monthly storytelling event. This month’s theme: Left Behind.