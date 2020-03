An audible siren went off Friday at the Salmon Creek dam, but local authorities say it was a false alarm.

The Alaska Electric Light and Power Co. has stated on social media that the siren was a false alarm.

The Juneau utility company says crews are responding, and there’s no need to evacuate the area.

The Salmon Creek Dam sirens are a FALSE ALARM. Crew is currently responding. There is no need to evacuate and it is safe to return to the area. — AEL&P (@AELPJUNEAU) March 13, 2020

