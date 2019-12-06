Mind Over Matter – December 2, 2019

Elaine Schroeder sits down with Luann McVey to discuss the benefits of yoga for a healthy body and mind.
Interview with Luann McVey, Part 1
Interview with Luann McVey, Part 2
Interview with Luann McVey, Part 3
Recent headlines
Rule change for SNAP work requirements would disqualify some Alaska recipients, providers say“We know many, many people are going to lose benefits because of this,” says Cara Durr with the Food Bank of Alaska.
Salmon returns are down in Metlakatla. These junior scientists are discovering possible reasons why.With warmer conditions, there’s less dissolved oxygen in the water. Salmon can have a tougher chance at survival.
Taku Glacier, once the Juneau Icefield’s last advancing glacier, is now in retreatA soon-to-be-published scientific paper says climate change has taken its toll on the now-shrinking Taku Glacier from the Juneau Icefield.
PFDs, state funding at risk if Alaska Permanent Fund earnings reserve falls to zero, board hearsThe problem could happen if there are poor results from fund investments, like stocks.