“The Importance of Being Earnest” opens Friday

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, November 25, 2019.

On Monday’s show, the creative team behind the play “The Importance of Being Earnest” will preview Friday’s opening. We’ll check in with Juneau’s Parks and Rec. Team. And, as part of the Native American Heritage Month Lecture Series, Thomas Thornton will preview his Tuesday talk at the Walter Soboleff Building titled “Herring Egg Distribution in Alaska: Generosity, Reciprocity, and Benefit Flows.”

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Monday at 7:00 p.m., tune in to KTOO 104.3 for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly Meeting.