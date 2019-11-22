“The Importance of Being Earnest” opens Friday

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, November 25, 2019.
On Monday’s show, the creative team behind the play “The Importance of Being Earnest” will preview Friday’s opening. We’ll check in with Juneau’s Parks and Rec. Team. And, as part of the Native American Heritage Month Lecture Series, Thomas Thornton will preview his Tuesday talk at the Walter Soboleff Building titled “Herring Egg Distribution in Alaska: Generosity, Reciprocity, and Benefit Flows.”
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Monday at 7:00 p.m., tune in to KTOO 104.3 for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly Meeting.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy defends the use a federal grant used for Roadless Rule decisionThe state of Alaska used more than $200,000 of that federal grant money, typically designated for fire prevention, to pay an industry group for more perspective on the economics of timber sales.
Family members suspected and JPD confirms that alcohol was a factor in fatal Juneau car crashRalph Watkins is sharing what he knows about his son's car crash because he wants it to be a wake-up call.
No one is sure why Mulchatna caribou are disappearing in Southwest AlaskaThree years ago, there were over 27,000 caribou in the Mulchatna Caribou Herd. Now, there are less than half of that.
Federal Gulf cod fishery likely to close as warming waters push cod numbers to lowest on recordIt's difficult to find Kodiak fishermen still planning to fish the upcoming season — most have moved on to other fish, new waters, and even different lines of work.