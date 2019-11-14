How would lifting the Roadless Rule change Tongass logging? Not much, both sides say.

The Trump Administration has proposed to exempt the Tongass National Forest from the Roadless Rule. That rule is despised by supporters of the Tongass logging industry. But at a U.S. House hearing Wednesday, people for and against the rule agreed that removing the roadless restrictions won’t make much difference for an industry that’s already a shadow of its former self.
Joel Jackson of Kake was a logger, back when the industry thrived a few decades ago. He built logging roads. And when they’d logged the last of the stands around his village, Jackson says they realized the damaged they’d done.
“We’ve lived with the effects of logging. Full-scale industrial logging. We’ve experienced many different changes to our forests,” Jackson told the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Public Lands.
Local salmon streams turned silty, he says. Fish and deer became scarce. Jackson, now Kake’s tribal president, doesn’t want the Roadless Rule lifted.
“We cannot afford to have any more devastation in our homelands,” he said.
Alaska Congressman Don Young never liked the Clinton administration’s Roadless Rule and he’s happy the Trump administration is trying to exempt the Tongass. But he says he knows it won’t bring back the heyday of logging.
“It’s not about logging,” he said. “I doubt if there’ll be any more trees cut in the Tongass because no long-term leases are being held.”
Young says lifting the rule will allow other kinds of development, like mining, hydro-electric dams, even improved broadband infrastructure.
James Furnish was the deputy chief of the forest service in the Clinton Administration. He wants to keep the Roadless Rule, but he agrees with Young: The effect on the timber industry will be minimal.
“That’s one of the biggest red herrings I’ve ever heard,” Furnish said. “And I would argue that with or without the roadless protections, the fate of the timber industry in Southeast Alaska would be little different than it is today.”
Furnish says factors like distance to markets, export policies and defects in the timber are much more influential.
Other opponents of lifting the rule says they’re concerned about the impact roads themselves can have have on fish streams, whether for logging or not.
Jackson, the Kake tribal president, says the forest needs time to heal.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Unalaska considers legal action against airlines involved in last month’s fatal plane crashWhether or not the city pursues legal action, officials said the crash and suspension of flights have "highlighted how fragile public transportation is for Unalaska and the entire region."
-
Dillingham woman is a semifinalist to name celestial bodies after rivers in Bristol BayNushagak and Mulchatna could soon be a star and exoplanet 255 light-years away.
-
Sitka Tribe, National Park Service in talks over who will lead interpretation at historical parkAfter the agreement expired, the Sitka tribe was given four days to vacate and remove its property from the park.
-
Governor recall effort on hold as judge sides with state of Alaska on timelineLawyers for all three parties now involved in the case say they expect it to eventually end up before the state Supreme Court, due to the lack of legal precedent on recalling governors in Alaska.