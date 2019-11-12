Story announces reelection bid for Alaska House seat

Juneau Democrat Andi Story announced in a statement Monday she will seek reelection to the Alaska House of Representatives next year.

Story was elected to represent House District 34 a year ago, replacing Democrat Justin Parish.

Her district includes the Mendenhall Valley, Auke Bay and Out the Road. Story is a member of the bipartisan House Majority Coalition and co-chairs the House Education Committee.

Rep. Sara Hannan, the Democrat who represents District 33 including Douglas, downtown Juneau, Haines and Skagway — has also filed a letter of intent for the 2020 election.

Juneau Sen. Jesse Kiehl is not up for reelection until 2022.

The state Democratic primary is Aug. 18, 2020. The general election is Nov. 3.