Preparing for Walter Soboleff Day

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

In preparation for Walter Soboleff Day on Thursday, Walter Soboleff Jr. and Sasha Soboleff will tell us about their father. We’ll meet actors from Thunder Mountain High School’s staging of “Choose Your Own Oz.” The Juneau String Ensemble will preview this weekend’s fall concert. And we’ll hear about how to get equipped for the winter season with folks from the Ski Swap.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

