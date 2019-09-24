Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

In this newscast:
- The state announces high education staff turnover statewide,
- the candidates for Juneau Assembly weigh in how Juneau can mitigate state budget cuts,
- the candidates for Juneau School Board describe what they think is the most pressing education issue,
- Athabascan elder Howard Luke dies at age 95, and
- a survey of British Columbians puts wind in the sail of west coast advocates adopting year-round daylight saving time.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Faced with an important decision on the Tongass, why is the federal government supporting Alaska’s timber industry?A timber group was paid more than $200,000 out of a federal grant to provide more industry perspective on a potential Roadless Rule exemption for Alaska.
-
If you think Juneau’s municipal ballot measures are confusing, you’re not aloneThe most contentious part of Juneau's municipal election has turned out to be a trio of ballot propositions related to funding for the community’s aging arts venues.
-
Construction worker injured after SUV plows through parking garage wallOne construction worker was injured and work was halted on Monday as police investigated the incident.
-
Respected Alaska Native community elder Howard Luke diesThe Athabascan elder founded Gaaleeya Spirit Camp near Fairbanks. He was 95.