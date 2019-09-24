Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The state announces high education staff turnover statewide,
  • the candidates for Juneau Assembly weigh in how Juneau can mitigate state budget cuts,
  • the candidates for Juneau School Board describe what they think is the most pressing education issue,
  • Athabascan elder Howard Luke dies at age 95, and
  • a survey of British Columbians puts wind in the sail of west coast advocates adopting year-round daylight saving time.
