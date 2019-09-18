History professor to explore images of presidential violence

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
On Thursday’s show, UAS history professor David Noon will preview his Evening at Egan lecture titled: “The Gothic Executive: Images of Presidential Violence in American Popular Culture, From Andrew Jackson to Donald Trump.” Pianists Jon Hays and Nic Temple will highlight their Friday evening recital at Northern Light Church, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will outline this weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
