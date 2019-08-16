Tali Birch Kindred, daughter of deceased state Sen. Birch, takes step toward trying to fill his seat

The daughter of recently-deceased state Sen. Chris Birch is seeking to replace him, according to documents she filed with state regulators Friday.
Tali Birch Kindred, an attorney for an oil company called Oil Search, filed a financial disclosure with the state, a prerequisite for people applying to fill Birch’s seat.
Another candidate, Al Fogle, also filed the required financial disclosure Friday. Fogle ran unsuccessfully last year for one of the two state House of Representatives seats in Birch’s district.
In accordance with state law and Republican Party rules, GOP leaders in Birch’s district are collecting applications from people interested in replacing Birch. They’ll choose three candidates to recommend to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who will pick Birch’s replacement.
That replacement will then have to be confirmed by a majority vote of state Senate Republicans. They will then have to seek reelection next year if they want to keep the job.
This story will be updated.
