Perseverance Theatre searches for new artistic director

Scott Burton hosts on Wednesday August 14, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, Perseverance Theater will detail their nationwide search for a new artistic director. The Southeast Alaska Land Trust will preview an upcoming fly-casting workshop with the Tongass chapter of Trout Unlimited. And the Juneau School District will outline preparations for next week’s beginning of the school.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

Wait, what did happen this week? Cut through the slog and get straight to the point with insightful (and entertaining) Alaska news from The Signal, hand-crafted and delivered to your inbox weekly. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.