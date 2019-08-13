Perseverance Theatre searches for new artistic director

Scott Burton hosts on Wednesday August 14, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, Perseverance Theater will detail their nationwide search for a new artistic director. The Southeast Alaska Land Trust will preview an upcoming fly-casting workshop with the Tongass chapter of Trout Unlimited. And the Juneau School District will outline preparations for next week’s beginning of the school.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
