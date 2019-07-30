Members of Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition talk means reduction

The Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition states that when lethal means are made less available or less deadly, suicide rates by that method decline and frequently suicide rates overall decline. Hear their discussion about helping individuals in crisis through means reduction, community resources, conversations, and more.

Part 1:

Part 2:

We get it. There’s a lot going on. Insightful (and entertaining) context for Alaska news from The Signal, the free Alaska news email you’ll wish came more than once a week. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.