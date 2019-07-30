Members of Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition talk means reduction

The Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition states that when lethal means are made less available or less deadly, suicide rates by that method decline and frequently suicide rates overall decline. Hear their discussion about helping individuals in crisis through means reduction, community resources, conversations, and more.
Part 1:
Part 2:
