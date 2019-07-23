Newscast – Tuesday, July 23, 2019

By July 23, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Juneau moves forward with its annexation plan for parts of Admiralty Island,
  • the Juneau Assembly adopts an ordinance to allow consumption of marijuana products inside licensed retailers,
  • UAS officials expect layoffs and voluntary staff departures amid budget slashing,
  • Yakutat’s groundwater tests for PFAS chemical contamination pass a new, less stringent standard, and
  • results from a crime sweep in Anchorage.
