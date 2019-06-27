Gov. Dunleavy to unveil line item vetoes and sign operating budget Friday morning

Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to unveil his line-item budget vetoes and sign an operating budget bill at a press conference in Juneau at 11 a.m. Friday, the last business day of the state’s 2019 fiscal year.

In a media advisory, the governor’s office said Dunleavy will sign the fiscal year 2020 operating budget “with a series of line-item vetoes to better align state revenues and expenditures.”

Tune in to KTOO for special live coverage, watch live Gavel Alaska coverage here or on 360 North television.

Be in the know. For an entertaining inside take on the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – a free, weekly news email from KTOO’s news team Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.