Gov. Dunleavy to unveil line item vetoes and sign operating budget Friday morning

Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to unveil his line-item budget vetoes and sign an operating budget bill at a press conference in Juneau at 11 a.m. Friday, the last business day of the state’s 2019 fiscal year.
In a media advisory, the governor’s office said Dunleavy will sign the fiscal year 2020 operating budget “with a series of line-item vetoes to better align state revenues and expenditures.”
Tune in to KTOO for special live coverage, watch live Gavel Alaska coverage here or on 360 North television.
