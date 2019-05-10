Path to Prosperity focuses on sustainable businesses

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, May 13, 2019.
We’ll hear about a Path to Prosperity, a sustainable business development competition organized by Spruce Root. Catholic Community Service will update us on their upcoming events and activities. Mudrooms will tell us about their season closer, and we’ll check in with Juneau Jazz and Classics as the festival enters its final week.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM. Tonight, tune in at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for a live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting.
Recent headlines
Aboard the Tazlina, the first Alaska-built Marine Highway ferryThirteen years after it was first conceived, the first Alaska Class ferry completed its maiden voyage up Lynn Canal. The concept and design has changed with different governors making it an odd duck in the fleet.
Permanent fund dividend amount to be a focus in session’s closing daysThe size of permanent fund dividends will be at the center of talks between the House, the Senate and Governor Mike Dunleavy as the Legislature aims to end its session on Wednesday. The House Speaker said the politically diverse House majority caucus remains united behind being responsible with the budget.
Alaska seafood industry making plans for China tariff impactChina is the largest export market and re-processor of Alaska seafood, with more than 50% of the state's seafood products going to China in 2017 according to the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute
House passes bill intended to limit Pioneer Home rate hikesThe bill and the Department of Health and Social Services propose adding new tiers of services. The bill would allow the department to set a rate it deemed sufficient for the most comprehensive level.