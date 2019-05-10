Path to Prosperity focuses on sustainable businesses

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, May 13, 2019.

We’ll hear about a Path to Prosperity, a sustainable business development competition organized by Spruce Root. Catholic Community Service will update us on their upcoming events and activities. Mudrooms will tell us about their season closer, and we’ll check in with Juneau Jazz and Classics as the festival enters its final week.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM. Tonight, tune in at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for a live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting.

